WKYC
Close

Cleveland Mayoral Primary | Frank Jackson continues to lead

WKYC 10:28 PM. EDT September 12, 2017

CLEVELAND - Results are starting to come in for the Cleveland Mayoral Primary vote as incumbent Frank Jackson faces off against eight other contenders. 

The top two finishers will head to November's general election. 

Jackson held a wide lead in the absentee ballot count, taking 43% of the vote. Councilman ZacK Reed had 19%, followed by Councilman Jeff Johnson with 17%

Those numbers have pretty much held to form as of 10:00 p.m. Our Russ Mitchell tweeted the following: 

Get updated results by clicking HERE

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Primary election day: Cleveland mayoral race heats up

WKYC

Cleveland Mayoral Primary happening Tuesday

WKYC

Meet Cleveland's mayoral candidates ahead of Tuesday's primary

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories