Cleveland Mayoral Primary | Frank Jackson continues to lead

CLEVELAND - Results are starting to come in for the Cleveland Mayoral Primary vote as incumbent Frank Jackson faces off against eight other contenders.

The top two finishers will head to November's general election.

Jackson held a wide lead in the absentee ballot count, taking 43% of the vote. Councilman ZacK Reed had 19%, followed by Councilman Jeff Johnson with 17%

Those numbers have pretty much held to form as of 10:00 p.m. Our Russ Mitchell tweeted the following:

