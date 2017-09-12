Cleveland Mayoral Primary | Frank Jackson to face Zack Reed in November general election

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - The race to become Cleveland's next mayor has been trimmed from nine candidates down to two.

In Tuesday's Mayoral Primary, incumbent Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson won 39% of the vote, easily securing him a spot in November's General Election, where he will seek an unprecedented fourth term.

"I'm always a believer that I can do better in whatever I do," Jackson told WKYC's Russ Mitchell shortly after giving his acceptance speech. "So we're going to strive to do better going into the general (election) and win that."

You can watch the rest of Jackson's interview with Russ Mitchell above. We also captured Jackson's remarks from his acceptance speech on WKYC's Facebook Live below:

Just after 11 p.m., Councilman Zack Reed spoke to his supporters in anticipation of being the second-place finisher in the primary and facing off against Jackson in November. "The voters of this city spoke loud and clear," he said. "They want a new mayor.

Watch a portion of Reed's speech the player below.

Reed captured 22% of the vote, making him the runner-up in the primary. Fellow Councilman Jeff Johnson came in third. You can see the complete tallies HERE.

© 2017 WKYC-TV