Cleveland Metroparks to celebrate 100th birthday this weekend

Edgewater Beach in 1922 (Photo: Cleveland Metroparks)

The Cleveland Metroparks system is about to turn 100, and a big celebration is planned.

Residents are invited to take part in a special 100th birthday bash Saturday at Edgewater Beach, featuring great food, live music, and fireworks.

There will also be an event at Euclid Beach Friday night from 6-9 p.m.

"You only turn 100 once," Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman said, "so we want it to be a memorable experience for the community."

Tonight's Euclid Beach gathering will feature music from the Primetime Big Band, recreational games, and picnic spots.

However, the big event is set for Saturday at Edgewater. Several bands will perform throughout the afternoon and evening, including Cleveland's own Michael Stanley & Friends around 9 p.m. The performances will be followed by a fireworks show choreographed to music provided by 106.5 FM The Lake.

Plenty of delicious food will also be available, both from local food trucks as well as the new Edgewater Beach House. The entire event is sponsored by KeyBank and is free to the public.

Guests are encouraged to arrive at area marinas and yacht clubs by early afternoon Saturday. Parking is expected to be scare and car entrances to the park will close as lots reach capacity. Try to use other methods of transportation, such as walking or biking, if possible.

For more information, please log on to ClevelandMetroparks.com.

