Cleveland named most infested bed bug city in America

CLEVELAND -- Gross!
Cleveland has earned top recognition on a list no city wants to be on.
When it comes to bed bugs, Cleveland is the worst city in America.
That designation comes from the 2017 Terminix rankings, which were released early Thursday morning.
Terminix created the list based on the highest number of actual bed bug services from Jan. 1 through June 30.
The 20 worst bed bug cities are…
1. Cleveland
2. Cincinnati
3. Detroit
4. Las Vegas
5. Denver
6. Houston
7. Phoenix
8. Indianapolis
9. Oklahoma City
10. Philadelphia
11. Baltimore
12. Pittsburgh
13. Washington, D.C.
14. Tuscon
15. San Francisco
16. St. Louis
17. Atlanta
18. Tampa
19. Memphis
20. San Diego
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs