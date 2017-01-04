Cleveland named one of America's worst cities for jobs

CLEVELAND -- Another study has put Cleveland toward the bottom of its list.

This time, the city ranked as the 8th worst location in the United States for jobs.

The designation comes from WalletHub’s analysts who crunched numbers using 23 indicators of job-market strength. Those factors include median annual income, employment growth, unemployment rate, job security and job satisfaction.

Detroit was given the classification as America’s worst city for jobs, while Scottsdale climbed to the top as best.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, was the highest ranked in Ohio coming in at #41.

