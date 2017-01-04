WKYC
Close
Closings Alert Family Life-Maple Hts. Closed Today
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Cleveland named one of America's worst cities for jobs

WKYC 10:47 AM. EST January 04, 2017

CLEVELAND -- Another study has put Cleveland toward the bottom of its list.

This time, the city ranked as the 8th worst location in the United States for jobs.

The designation comes from WalletHub’s analysts who crunched numbers using 23 indicators of job-market strength. Those factors include median annual income, employment growth, unemployment rate, job security and job satisfaction.

Detroit was given the classification as America’s worst city for jobs, while Scottsdale climbed to the top as best.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, was the highest ranked in Ohio coming in at #41.

(© 2017 WKYC)

WKYC

Yuck! Cleveland, Akron rank among worst for bed bugs

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories