Cleveland named third most stressed city in U.S.

CLEVELAND - It appears that money and marital issues are stressing out Clevelanders.

According to WalletHub, Cleveland ranks as the third most stressed city in America.

Cleveland ranked above average in five major stress factors. According to the study, Cleveland ranked first in divorce rate and second in highest poverty rate. Job security may also be causing stress, as Cleveland ranked 14th in lowest job security. The city also ranked above average in lowest hours of sleep per night and the amount of adults in fair to poor health.

WalletHub compared 30 key metrics across 150 U.S. cities. Data ranged from suicide rates to average weekly work hours.

Akron ranked 23rd on the list, one slot higher than Chicago.

Click here to view the full study and results.

