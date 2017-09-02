Cleveland National Air Show takes off today

Cleveland National Air Show (Photo: WKYC-TV)

It's been a Labor Day tradition in Northeast Ohio for over fifty years.

This weekend, the Cleveland National Air Show flies into Burke Lakefront Airport once again. The famous Thunderbirds and the Golden Knight parachute team will be soaring over crowds that could reach up to 100,000 attendees, some of whom may even be part of the next generation of airmen.

"Families love to come out here," Media Relations Coordinator Kelly Luecke said. "It's amazing when we have talked to people who have come to air shows over the year, who have said that they were inspired by this, who have become pilots themselves."

Over 30 aircraft, spanning decades of history, are on display. Attendees can also try virtual reality flying and flight simulators, courtesy of the Unites States military. In all, the event brings in about $70 million annually for the city.

The Cleveland National Air Show runs Saturday through Monday.

