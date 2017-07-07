WKYC
LIVE | Cleveland offers update on sinkhole that swallowed van

WKYC 11:48 AM. EDT July 07, 2017

CLEVELAND - Cleveland officials are expected to hold a press conference at noon Friday regarding a large sinkhole on East 127th St.

The Cleveland Water Dept. was called to the area between Locke and Cornado Aves. Thursday afternoon due to a possible water main leak. After an investigator arrived and began his work, the ground collapsed, sending his van falling into the sinkhole.

The investigator was unharmed and the van has been retrieved. Water service was later restored to the area early Friday morning.

Cleveland city vehicle falls into sinkhole

