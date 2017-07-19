Cleveland officer in hospital for possible fentanyl exposure

(Photo: Will Ujek, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- A Cleveland police officer is expected to be okay after being taken to the hospital for possible fentanyl exposure early Wednesday morning.

Authorities confirm the officer is under evaluation as a “precautionary measure" after the incident in the 17900 block of Brazil Road. The officer's face apparently became numb, causing him to go in for treatment. He is expected to be released soon.

