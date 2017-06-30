Cleveland Orchestra cancels Star-Spangled Spectacular due to heavy rain

CLEVELAND - Tonight's Cleveland Orchestra Star-Spangled Spectacular concert and fireworks has been canceled.
In a release sent this evening, the Orchestra says, "Unfortunately, due to heavy rain, we had to cancel this year's Star-Spangled Spectacular concert and fireworks. We held out as long as possible with the hope of weather clearing. We appreciate your understanding."
