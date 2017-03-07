Cleveland: Passenger dies when car crashes into metal pole

CLEVELAND -- A 38-year-old man is dead following high-speed crash that happened early Tuesday morning.

Cleveland Police say the victim was the front-seat passenger inside a 2004 Chrysler Sebring when it collided with a metal utility pole at St. Clair Avenue and Glenside Road.

His name has not been released.

Authorities say the 27-year-old driver was traveling “well in excess of the posted speed limit” when the vehicle went off the right side of the road.

The front left wheel became separated and struck a 2002 Saturn SL2 that was parked in a nearby driveway.

The driver was taken the hospital with serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

(© 2017 WKYC)