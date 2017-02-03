Cleveland pastor admits he misspoke to President Trump about 'gang thugs'

(Photo: Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Cleveland pastor Darrell Scott is now saying he misspoke when he made a comment to President Trump during a meeting about Black History Month.

“I was recently contacted by some of the top gang thugs in Chicago for a sit down,” Scott had said. “They reached out to me because they associated me with you. They respect you. They believe in what you’re doing. They want to have a sit down about lowering that body count.”

Scott has since told a Chicago television station that he actually never spoke to any gang leaders. Instead, he only spoke to one former gang member.

He cited lack of sleep for misspeaking and said he didn’t mean to call them thugs.

One Chicago religious leader called Scott’s comments “crazy” and an insult to Chicago.

Scott is an avid Trump supporter.

(© 2017 WKYC)