Cleveland Police accept nearly 100 weapons in annual gun buyback

Cleveland police were also trying to curb local violence not just through their usual work, but also through their annual "Gun Buyback."

The goal? To take as many guns off the streets as possible. In exchange for firearms they gave out gift cards today: $100 for working handguns, and $200 for semi-automatics.

This year's haul brought in 98 firearms, which police say is down from last year. This marks their 11th year buying back guns.

"It's different every year, but we definitely consider it a success because that's nearly 100 guns taken off our streets," Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Division of Police said.

Last year's buyback brought in 160 guns total.

