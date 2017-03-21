Cleveland Police Chief says thanks for support in death of officer David Fahey

Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey (Photo: Blue Lives Matter)

CLEVELAND -- Thank you.

That's the message Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams is giving to the community during a planned news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Chief Williams is using the time to express his gratitude for the continued support of the Cleveland Police Department following the death of officer David Fahey.

We intend on streaming live coverage of Chief Williams' comments inside this story.

Officer Fahey died in January after he was struck by a vehicle while assisting at the scene of a crash on I-90 West near Warren Road.

Israel Alvarez, the suspected driver in Fahey's death, remains behind bars on several charges.

