Cleveland Police confirm body found on Fuller Avenue is Alianna DeFreeze

WKYC 8:45 PM. EST January 31, 2017

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police have confirmed from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office that the body found on Sunday has been identified as 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze.

Her body was found at 9412 Fuller Avenue on Cleveland's East Side. 

Defreeze was last seen Thursday morning at 6:52 a.m. getting off an RTA bus at the corner of East 93rd and Kinsman. She was supposed to board a second bus but never did.

Video shows her walking in the direction of a McDonald’s, however it is unclear what happened when she left the frame.

“Those remains are of a young black girl and one of our leading considerations is of the person who was reported missing,” Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson said at a press conference earlier on Tuesday. “Everything that we’ve seen so far is consistent with the missing person.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide investigators at 216-623-5464 or to call 9-1-1.

Anonymous information can be provided through CrimeStoppers by calling 216-25CRIME.

