Cleveland Police: Department had no prior knowledge of I-X Center melee

Chaos breaks out at the IX Center late Saturday night, closing the center early on its second day of the 2017 season.

CLEVELAND - After five people were arrested following a melee at the I-X Center last Saturday, there have been conflicting reports on whether Cleveland Police had prior knowledge of the fights.

Yesterday, Cleveland Police Patrolmen Association President Steve Loomis told WKYC that the I-X Center and Cleveland Police Department had received tips on the melee prior to it occurring.

Loomis blamed city management for allowing the situation to get out of hand.

“There was a certain amount of information that we had that we weren’t allowed to follow up on because of the overtime,” Loomis said yesterday. “That’s tragic. It’s a dereliction of duty.”

However, Cleveland Police denies having prior knowledge. A spokesperson for the department told WKYC yesterday it had no knowledge beforehand, and an additional statement was issued to the media Tuesday:

"Yesterday, some stories ran and inquiries were made relative to the IX Center incident which occurred this past weekend," the statement says. "The Division of Police did not have prior knowledge or intelligence relative to the planning of this event. In addition, officers were deployed immediately upon calls for service to the IX Center. The Gang Impact unit was, in fact, already working and they were deployed to assist immediately. The N.I.C.E. unit was deployed in an overtime capacity in addition to Field Force and officers from the neighborhood districts. No overtime was denied relative to this incident."

No weapons were used and no injuries were reported during the melee, but two juveniles and three adults were arrested.

© 2017 WKYC-TV