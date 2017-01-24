Cleveland police salute body of fallen officer David Fahey

CLEVELAND -- An emotional morning at MetroHealth Medical Center as Cleveland police gathered to salute their fallen brother, officer David Fahey.
His body was then escorted by a series of Cleveland police cruisers after he was carried out of the hospital.
Officer Fahey was killed early Tuesday after being struck by a white Toyota Camry on I-90 West near Warren Road. That driver fled the scene.
Fahey had been assigned to the city's first district after joining the Cleveland Police Department in July 2014.
He comes from a family of law enforcement.
Fahey was 39 years old.
