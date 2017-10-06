Cleveland Police help promote litaracy with 'Little Free Libraries'

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - This week, Cleveland police gained national attention for their work with local children around literacy.

Todd Bol, the executive director of the Little Free Library organization, came to the Cleveland Police’s Third District to announce a new initiative, “Kids, Community & Cops,” and to give the policemen a gift – a three-wheeled library bike that patrol officers can use to give out books throughout the community.

He also donated five Little Free Libraries to local schools, and Cleveland police officers agreed to visit the schools regularly to stock the libraries with books and interact with the children.

"It’s more than a community outreach gesture," said Police Captain Keith Sulzer. "Because 85 percent of children involved in the juvenile justice system are considered functionally illiterate, it’s important for the police to promote reading and books."

The project is a partnership between Little Free Library, Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Cleveland police and WKYC. Contributions to help place Little Free Libraries at Cleveland schools can be made at littlefreelibrary.org/cleveland.

