Cleveland police investigate abduction case

Photo courtesy of Cleveland Police

CLEVELAND - Cleveland police are looking for the victim of an abduction case.

The incident happened on January 12 around 9:45 p.m. at a store located on 3608 Woodland Avenue, according to a release out Tuesday.

A clerk told police an African American woman, wearing a black jacket and black furry boots, came into the store crying and asked to use the phone.

As the victim spoke on the phone, a man entered the store and grabbed her.

The man, who authorities said is an African American man who was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and red knit hat, carried the woman outside to a gold Chevy Trailbazer.

The car then left the area.

Video from the scene shows the woman arriving at the store in the suspect's vehicle.

The woman is described as being roughly 40-years-old. She weighs about 90 pounds and is 5'2" tall.

Authorities said the man is believed to be around 30-years-old and 6'2" tall.

Officials said will soon release the full video of the incident.

Anyone with related information is asked to contact the department at 216-621-1234.

