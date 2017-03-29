2-year-old boy dies after Methadone found in his system

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: ChiccoDodiFC)

CLEVELAND - Police are currently investigating the recent death of a 2-year-old boy as suspicious after Methadone was found in his system.

The boy was found unresponsive in his crib at his W. 20th Street home on Monday. His family took him to MetroHealth, where he died Tuesday morning.

According to a police report, the boy's mother and grandmother took him to the emergency room around 11 p.m. Monday.

The boy's mother told police she left for work that day around 8 a.m. When she returned home for her 1 p.m. lunch break, she said her son seemed "sad and clingy" and begged her not to leave. At 3:22 p.m., the mother said she received a text from the boy's grandmother, stating the boy was tugging at his ears like he was sick and needed to be taken to the doctor.

The mother said she checked on her son in his crib around 7 p.m. and again at 10 p.m., when she found him unresponsive. She said he was not breathing, so she drove him to the hospital. Police were contacted Tuesday.

According to the police report, doctors confirmed the boy tested positive for Methadone. The report also says the boy's grandmother, who is his caretaker when his mother is at work, is a recovering heroin addict who takes Methadone daily.

Police say the Special Victims Section Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit is currently investigating the death, pending a ruling by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

If the boy's death is ruled a homicide, police homicide detectives will take over the investigation.

