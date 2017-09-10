Cleveland Police investigating pair of fatal weekend shootings

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police are investigating a pair of fatal shootings that have taken place this weekend.

In the early morning hours on Saturday, a 49-year-old man was wounded several times in front of Cheers Bar on E. 93rd Street. Investigators say the victim was at Cheers with family and friends and upon leaving, a suspect ran up to him and shot him for reasons unknown just before 2:00 a.m. The suspect then fled on foot.

The victim was taken to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Early Sunday morning, three women were shot, including one fatally, in the 1400 block of East 140th Street. Apparently one of the victims was engaged in a verbal altercation with another woman in the parking lot of the Marathon gas stations. The victim's brother, Jeffrey McLaurin, arrived on scene and started a verbal altercation with another man, Terry Barnes. The two drew guns and opened fire.

McLaurin's sister, a 27-year-old woman, sustained multiple wounds and died at MetroHealth Medical Center. A 49-year-old woman was wounded in the leg and taken to MetroHealth. A 26-year-old woman went to University Hospitals by private auto.

Both McLaurin and Barnes were arrested. Barnes suffered a gun shot wound to the elbow.

The case remains under investigation.

