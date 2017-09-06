Cleveland Police investigating triple shooting at E. 114th and Harvey

(Photo: Mark Smilor, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Three people have been wounded in a shooting that took place Wednesday evening on Cleveland's east side.

The shooting happened at a house in the 2900 block of E. 114th Street near Harvey Avenue. There are bullet holes and shell casings all over the house indicating multiple rounds having been fired.

The suspect in the shooting is apparently at the scene.

Two of the victims were taken to University Hospitals, the third showed up at Cleveland Clinic.

