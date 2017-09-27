Cleveland Police launches field-based reporting system

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams, Mayor Frank Jackson (Photo: Eric Sever, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - The city of Cleveland has announced a new field-based reporting system for the Cleveland Police on Wednesday.

The system allows officers to complete reports on-scene and in their vehicles which will help improve reporting efficiency. The city has thus far trained 120 officers.

Implementation began earlier this month and is scheduled for completion by early 2018.

Mayor Frank Jackson released the following: “We have been working since 2016 to develop an efficient field reporting system for the Division of Police. This new system is just one part of the reform process I promised the citizens of Cleveland. We are committed to improving every aspect of how our police officers serve residents, and through the help of the Consent Decree and the additional resources provided by Issue 32, we will achieve our goals.”

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams and IT Program Manager Larry Jones II explained the new system in a video posted to the city's Facebook page:

