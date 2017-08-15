Cleveland Police looking for suspects in Michael Chappman homicide; video

(Photo: Cleveland Police Department/YouTube)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police are asking for your help in tracking down the suspects wanted for the drive-by shooting death of 17-year-old Michael D. Chappman Jr.

Chappman was at a park on Ansel Road on July 6, 2017 at approximately 6:30 p.m. when unknown suspects opened fire on Michael and his 17-year-old friend.

Neither victim could identify suspect(s) or where the shots came from. Both of the teens were taken to University Hospital for treatment. Michael died on July 23, while the other victim was treated and later released.

Chappman was an upcoming senior at Cleveland's John Hay High School. He played football and was looking forward to prom.

Homicide investigators have located video evidence of what is believed to be the suspect vehicle in this case. Watch below:

Anyone with information relative to the suspects wanted for this incident is asked to contact Cleveland Police homicide investigators at 216-623-5464.

