Cleveland police officer arrested on allegations of assault

(Photo: WKYC)

PARMA, Ohio -- A Cleveland officer has been placed on unpaid administrative leave after a weekend arrest on allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend in Parma.

The officer was arrested early Saturday, but has not formally been charged yet.

His name has not been released.

“We are aware of the arrest,” the Cleveland Police Department confirmed to WKYC in an e-mail.

Officials did not elaborate on the case.

(© 2017 WKYC)