Cleveland police officer arrested for sexual battery

A Cleveland Police patrol officer was arrested Thursday after being charged with sexual battery.

Officials say 24-year-old Maria K. Velez will be indefinitely suspended without pay from the force.

The incident is alleged to have occurred back in 2015, the same year Officer Velez joined the Cleveland Division of Police.

An investigation into the charges began just last month.

