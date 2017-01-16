Cleveland police officer arrested on allegations of sexual assault

(Photo: WKYC)

PARMA - PARMA, Ohio -- A Cleveland Police officer has been placed on unpaid administrative leave after a weekend arrest on allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend in Parma.

The 51-year-old officer was arrested early Saturday and faces charges of rape, felonious assault, and domestic violence.

His name has not been released.

“We are aware of the arrest,” the Cleveland Police Department confirmed to WKYC in an e-mail.

Around noon on Saturday, Parma officers responded to a call from the 7000 block of State Road to check on the welfare of 42-year-old Gina Oliver. Police found her alone inside the home with serious injuries to her face. The house was also in disarray.

Oliver told police that her boyfriend. the Cleveland Police officer, entered her bedroom earlier that morning and attacked her while she was sleeping.

He allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Oliver said he pointed a gun at her and struck her several times on her face with his hands and with the gun. She also reported that her boyfriend fired two shots with the gun next to her, but she was not hit.

She was later taken to Metro Hospital and treated for her injuries.

Parma Police discovered that the man was at a business in North Royalton. Officers from the North Royalton Police Department arrested and transported him to the Parma Jail.

