Cleveland police officer assaulted at Taco Bell

CLEVELAND - A Cleveland police officer was assaulted off duty while working secondary employment at an east side Taco Bell overnight Friday.

Police say the officer, who was dressed in full uniform, was escorting a customer to their car when they were approached by two men at the Lee Road Taco Bell.

The suspects assaulted the officer and took her service weapon.

Both suspects are described as being around 17 or 18 years old. One had a dark hood and one wore a gray hood scarf as a mask. Both were wearing sweatpants and fled westbound on foot.

The officer was taken to MetroHealth with injuries to the face.

