Cleveland police officer found not guilty in shooting death of unarmed man

CLEVELAND - A Cleveland police officer has been found not guilty of negligent homicide after he shot an unarmed robbery suspect back in March of 2015.

Patrolman Alan Buford was tried in Cleveland Municipal Court in a bench trial. Judge Michael Sliwinski issued the ruling.

Buford shot 18-year-old Brandon Jones early in the morning on March 19, 2015, as the latter was allegedly robbing a Parkwood Ave. store. While Jones was carrying a bag of stolen items, he did not have a firearm on him at the time.

Please stay tuned to WKYC for any further updates.

© 2017 WKYC-TV