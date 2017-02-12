Cleveland Police: Opiate-related deaths now total 14 in February

CLEVELAND - Overnight Saturday, Cleveland Police report they responded to six opiate-related incidents that included one fatality. That brings the weekend total so far to 13 incidents and seven were fatal.

The total of opiate-related deaths so far in Cleveland in February is 14.

In other news, there was an accident that occurred just after 1 p.m. Saturday at E. 105th Street and Westchester Road involving a Cleveland Fire department vehicle, according to police.

Four civilians were injured, according to the police, but there were no fatalities.

Police are also reporting a shooting at E. 153rd Street and Kinsman just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday where a male suffered gunshot wounds.

Police say a pedestrian was struck at East 74th Street and Superior Avenue just after 4 p.m. Saturday. No further information was provided.

Just before midnight Saturday, police say a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle at 12714 Bennington Avenue and taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. No further information was released.

