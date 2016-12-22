Cleveland police play Santa's Little Helper

(Photo: Raymond, Alyssa, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Now normally when you are pulled over, you are probably expecting a ticket.

But a few days before Christmas, Cleveland police played Santa's little helper and issued something a little different.

"I hope for some of these folks we are coming in the nick of time,” said Cleveland Police Officer Jenae Treece.



“Let's go have some fun and make some memories,” said Treece.



With Christmas music playing, Officer Jenae Treece and Officer Omar Maxel left the police department Thursday morning with a tough job to do.



“We about to make this look like a traffic stop,” said Treece.



But instead of a ticket, Jenae issued a $100 gift card to this mom.



“I am happy. That’s great. Helps me out a lot too.”

And this unsuspecting student who was just waiting for the bus.



“Thanks.”



One stop after another, these two officers made their way around the city.



“Thank you,” said Ayesha Morris. “Oh my goodness. Thank you. Thank you police department. I am shocked. I am surprised. I am very appreciative of this.”



They hoped to hand out gift cards to 30 people.

But one man and his wife had even higher hopes.

You see these Secret Santas gave $50,000 to the Cleveland Police Department to do this.



“The 500 acts of kindness hopefully will multiple many times over,” said Secret Santa. “And we in return will get a great return on our investment."



One act of kindness created this ripple effect.

The man in the red hat says a few weeks ago he didn't have any coins to feed a parking meter.

“Don't you know, a lady who was begging at the corner comes over and feeds the meter,” said Secret Santa.



After being truly touched, he gave her some cash to say thanks.



“She jumped into my arms,” said Secret Santa.



They wanted to spread even more Christmas cheer, and they did.

Not only for the people who received an extra special gift but also for the officers.