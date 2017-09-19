Cleveland police report decrease in serious crimes

Cleveland police (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- Although the number of murders has increased, Cleveland police say there are fewer serious crimes overall.

“There is a marked reduction in reported crimes of rape, felonious assault with firearm, felonious assault, theft, theft from motor vehicle, grand theft motor vehicle and arson from 2014 to 2017,” according to the Cleveland Police Department.

No direct stats of the crime decrease were immediately provided.

Next year, Cleveland will increase the number of officers from 1,490 to 1,601 because voters passed Issue 32. Additional staff will be added in 2019 and 2020 as well.

“These enhanced staffing levels will allow for opportunities to increase safety in our neighborhoods.”

The Division recently implemented the Neighborhood Impact Community Engagement, or N.I.C.E. Unit which is deployed throughout the City of Cleveland neighborhoods to combat criminal activity. The unit consists of supervisors, uniformed personnel and detectives who conduct regular safety initiatives and community engagement.

The Cleveland Police Department is also reminding residents they can help combat crime by following the “see something, say something” mentality. Anybody with information regarding crimes or suspicious activity is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

