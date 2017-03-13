Cleveland Police searching for 'endangered' elderly man

Cleveland Police are looking for Robert Lee, 82, last seen Monday at 3 p.m. at Cleveland Clinic's Cancer Center. (Photo: Cleveland Police)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police are searching for an elderly man who was last seen on Monday afternoon at the Cleveland Clinic.

82-year-old Robert Lee was seen leaving the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center at 3 p.m. on Monday. He stands 5'6" tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Lee's missing status is described as 'endangered.'

Anyone with information regarding Robert Lee's whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1.

