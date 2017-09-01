Cleveland Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

(Photo: Provided by Cleveland Police)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police are asking for your help in finding the whereabouts of 16-year-old Anna Durfee. She was last seen on August 3, 2017 at Applewood Centers in the 3500 block of West 25th Street.

Anna left the care facility by jumping over the courtyard fence. She was apparently accompanied by another juvenile female.

Anna has brown hair, brown eyes, and is 5'4" tall.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Anna Durfee is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

