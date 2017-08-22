Cleveland police searching for suspect in alleged hate crime assault

(Photo: Cleveland Division of Police)

Cleveland police are searching for a man who allegedly committed an assault in the Flats East Bank early Sunday morning.

According to a police report, the 22-year-old male victim and a friend were outside on Old River Road when a man came up and started screaming at them. The victim told officers the man yelled, "You don't belong," and, "Go back to your country."

The victim said the man then punched him in the face multiple times, causing his head to hit the ground and knocking him unconscious. A woman then yelled at the suspect by name before he left the area. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m.

Along with the head injury, the victim also lost a tooth in the incident. He was treated at MetroHealth Medical Center and later released.

The assault is being investigated as a hate crime. Authorities describe the suspect (known only as "Greg") as about 6-foot-3, 210 lbs., with eye glasses and a thin-lined beard. The victim provided pictures and video of the alleged assailant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police.

© 2017 WKYC-TV