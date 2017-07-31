Cleveland Police searching for suspect in internet scam

(Photo: Cleveland Police)

CLEVELAND - Authorities need your help tracking down a local woman accused of an internet scam.

The fraudulent activity affected over 150 people with a loss of $200,000.

Zienup Sbeih-Maddox, 23, created a Facebook page used to entice potential buyers with discounted baby and toddler items. She mainly targeted new mothers.

Warrants for Sbeih-Maddox have been issued for multiple counts of Grand Theft and Telecommunications fraud.

Sbeih-Maddox is described as 5'3", 130 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Zienup Sbeih-Maddox is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7463 or via text message: text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

