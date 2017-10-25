Cleveland police searching for two armed robbery suspects

(Photo: Cleveland Division of Police)

Cleveland police are searching for two men who allegedly robbed the CVS on West Blvd. last Saturday afternoon.

Officials say both men entered the store just before 1 p.m. and produced handguns (one black and one silver). They each demanded money from the cashier, who complied, and both suspects then fled on foot towards Denison Ave.

The first suspect was apparently wearing a gray hoodie, dark pants, and dark shoes, while second was wearing a white hoodie, dark pants with possibly Adidas sweat pants underneath, white shoes, and a white wrist band.

Det. Sweany is handling this case for the Cleveland Division of Police. Anyone with information is asked to call him at (216) 623-5118.

© 2017 WKYC-TV