WKYC
Close

Cleveland Police: Shot fired at police during pursuit

WKYC 9:19 PM. EST March 10, 2017

CLEVELAND - A Cleveland Police spokeswoman says that police were pursuing a vehicle that crashed near East 115th Street and Carolina Avenue just before 9 p.m. tonight.

After the crash, two suspects jumped from the vehicle and ran.

Police say one shot was fired soon after the one suspect ran from the vehicle and it's "believed to be (fired) at the officers." No officer was injured.

It all started when officers responded to 3858 W. 135th Street for a vehicle taken in an aggravated robbery at approximately 7 p.m..

The victim's vehicle was taken at gunpoint. At approximately 8:15 p.m., officers located the vehicle at E. 92nd Street and Superior Avenue.

A vehicle chase began and the vehicle crashed into a parked car on Carolina.

WKYC's Hilary Golston is at the scene.

We will update this story when more information is available.

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories