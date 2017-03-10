Cleveland Police: Shot fired at police during pursuit

Police pursuit near E. 115rh Street (Photo: Hilary Golston, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - A Cleveland Police spokeswoman says that police were pursuing a vehicle that crashed near East 115th Street and Carolina Avenue just before 9 p.m. tonight.

After the crash, two suspects jumped from the vehicle and ran.

Police say one shot was fired soon after the one suspect ran from the vehicle and it's "believed to be (fired) at the officers." No officer was injured.

It all started when officers responded to 3858 W. 135th Street for a vehicle taken in an aggravated robbery at approximately 7 p.m..

The victim's vehicle was taken at gunpoint. At approximately 8:15 p.m., officers located the vehicle at E. 92nd Street and Superior Avenue.

A vehicle chase began and the vehicle crashed into a parked car on Carolina.

