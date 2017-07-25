Cleveland Police union president Steve Loomis involved in accident

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - WKYC Channel 3 has learned that Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association President Steve Loomis was involved in a car accident on Tuesday evening.

Loomis' vehicle was apparently struck by another care near the intersection of E. 89th and Buckeye.





(Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC)

Loomis has been taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, according to Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, the injuries are non-life threatening.

