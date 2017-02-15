Cleveland program helps pregnant moms break heroin addiction

(Photo: Tiffany Tarpley, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- Pregnant and hooked on heroin.

It's a reality more women and families are facing.

“I was in a lose, lose situation," says Heather Manista, a 23-year-old recovering addict. “Either I was going to end up dead or he was going to end up dead or I wasn’t going to have custody. Something bad was bound to happen, I thought.”

But Manista found hope through MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland and its Mother and Child Dependency program.

“Between 2002 and 2016 the number of women we’ve seen with opioid addiction has skyrocketed," says Medical Director, Dr. Jennifer Bailit, OBGYN.

"Most people start popping pills. As the pills get expensive they don’t last as long, they’re not as strong. Heroin is very cheap in our community, and people will switch to heroin as an economic savings. Typically, they’ll start by snorting the drug, and then, as they need more and more of it and money gets tighter and tighter, they’ll start injecting.”

For Manista, her addiction began when she was 18. Alcohol didn't fit in with her healthy eating and fitness regimen so she says she started using ecstasy when partying with her suburban friends. Soon after, she was introduced to heroin.

"I went to instantly shooting it and from there on I was off and running. There was just no stopping. Instantly it just grabbed a hold of me.”

She says she overdosed at least seven times, facing death. She watched friends overdose, too, and attended many funerals, but it wasn't until she was faced with a new life growing inside of her that everything changed.

“I still had cravings here and there, and temptations, but I didn’t slip up. I knew I couldn’t do it. I came this far.”

While in the program at MetroHealth she was connected with a counselor and other resources she needed to not only help herself but her baby, even after birth.

Moms are given prescription medication to help with their addiction. Manista was prescribed the narcotic Methadone.

"It's not just a physical addiction, it’s a lifestyle and you need to learn new coping mechanisms," explains Dr. Bailit. "There's a reason people turn to drugs, and those reasons don’t go away when you get off the drugs.”

Manista has been clean since October of 2016, which is the longest she's ever been sober.

Baby Colton is seven weeks old. He went through some withdrawals, but she says he's doing OK now.

"I went from being the party girl into being a full-time mother and not caring about anything but my son.”

