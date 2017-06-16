Cleveland responds to 17 opiate-related incidents within one day

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland police say a 57-year-old woman is dead in the latest string of opiate-related incidents.
Her death came as officers responded to 17 opiated-related situations within a 24-hour period.
Those stats were released early Friday morning.
The woman died of a heroin overdose in the 7600 block of Laumer Avenue, according to Cleveland police.
Details of the other non-deadly incidents were not made available.
