Cleveland responds to 17 opiate-related incidents within one day

Cleveland police (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland police say a 57-year-old woman is dead in the latest string of opiate-related incidents.

Her death came as officers responded to 17 opiated-related situations within a 24-hour period.

Those stats were released early Friday morning.

The woman died of a heroin overdose in the 7600 block of Laumer Avenue, according to Cleveland police.

Details of the other non-deadly incidents were not made available.

© 2017 WKYC-TV