Cleveland, RTA ask Feds for 30 day extension

City, RTA asks Feds for 30 day extension

WKYC 6:31 PM. EST January 10, 2017

CLEVELAND - A new message has been sent from the RTA to the federal government: "Give us more time."

As we first reported on WKYC Channel 3, the Federal Transit Administration accused the agency of not honoring a grant agreement.

In turn, the FTA demanded the return of $12 million dollars. The money had been given with the understanding that Public Square would reopen Superior Avenue to buses.

That hasn't happened. 

So in a Tuesday press conference held at Cleveland City Hall, the RTA requested an extension 30 days to review and respond to the government's request.

The city of Cleveland and the RTA also announced a new traffic study to be done on Public Square to see what effect the closure is having on traffic in the area. 

Watch the press conference below: 

