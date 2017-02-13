Close Cleveland school bus in morning crash WKYC 9:31 AM. EST February 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CLEVELAND -- A Cleveland school bus was involved in a crash early Monday morning.It happened at W. 44th and Niessen Court.Although children were on board the bus, police say nobody was hurt in the crash. (© 2017 WKYC) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Oroville Dam area evacuated as spillway expected to fail Danielle back on Dr. Phil Stopping migraines before they start Early morning weather forecast for February 13, 2017 Ways to Save: Virtual Reality Savings Convicted Child rapist escapes courthouse 11 p.m. weather forecast February 12, 2017 String of bank robberies remain unsolved " Cash me ousside" Danielle returns Neighbor saves resident from apartment fire More Stories Flu shot urged as 3 Ohio children die Feb 13, 2017, 8:22 a.m. FORECAST | Get ready for a big warm up Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m. PHOTOS | Inside abandoned honeymoon resorts Feb 13, 2017, 7:48 a.m.
