Cleveland school bus in morning crash

WKYC 9:31 AM. EST February 13, 2017

CLEVELAND -- A Cleveland school bus was involved in a crash early Monday morning.

It happened at W. 44th and Niessen Court.

Although children were on board the bus, police say nobody was hurt in the crash.

(© 2017 WKYC)


