Cleveland school employees hit in $100,000 scam

CLEVELAND -- An e-mail spoofing scam hit 61 employees with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District in which their direct deposit was sent to an unknown third party.

Paper checks totaling $100,786.99 have been issued to the impacted employees, according to district officials.

CEO Eric Gordon notified CMSD staff of the scam with an e-mail on Friday evening:

“This morning we became aware of an incident that affected the financial information of a small number of our employees in that some of our employees were the victims of an email spoofing scam that resulted in their direct-deposit compensation being directed to an unknown third party, he wrote. “We have already taken steps to prevent additional malicious activity, reported this incident to law enforcement, and have called in experts to help resolve this problem now and for future pays. Meanwhile, paper checks have been printed for those who were affected and we are in the process of delivering those checks now.”

