Cleveland St. Patrick's Day guide 2017

CLEVELAND -- Dust off your green garb because it’s almost time for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Cleveland.

It begins at 1:04 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Superior Avenue and E. 18th Street. The route then travels southwest on Superior through the renovated Public Square to West Roadway. After one block, it marches northeast on Rockwell Avenue before coming to an end at the intersection of Rockwell and Ontario Street.

2017 marks the 175th anniversary of the Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day parade.

2017 Cleveland St. Patrick's Day parade route.

GETTING AROUND

It just so happens to be RTA’s busiest ridership day of the year, which is why there will be extra services available throughout downtown.

A few notes for those of you using RTA on Friday:

- The last train leaves Tower City at midnight on the Red and Blue Lines and at 9 p.m. on the Green Line.

- Buses will be detoured off the parade route to nearby streets. Normal operations will resume as soon as possible after the parade. Automated service on the RTAnswerline, 216-621-9500, is available 24/7.

- Bring exact change and be prepared to buy a special St. Patricks's Day $5 Round-Trip Ticket from RTA staff at major rail stations.

TOP OF THE MORNING

Get the celebration started early with the tradition of sinking your teeth into Slyman's goodness. The spot, known for its iconic corned beef, opens its doors at 6 a.m.

There are also plenty of places to lure your leprechaun appetite with kegs and eggs. Barley House kicks their celebration off at 7 a.m. Hofbrauhaus, meanwhile, gets things going at 8 a.m.

BEST OF THE IRISH

Akron held its St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, March 11.

Earlier this month, WalletHub ranked Akron at #7 and Cleveland at #10 when it comes to the best places in America to celebrate the holiday.

As always, WKYC and WKYC.com will have plenty of coverage from the parade with photos, videos and so much more.

