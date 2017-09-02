WATCH | Cleveland street renamed for Robert Godwin Sr., the man killed live on Facebook

Robert Godwin Sr. (Photo: Godwin Family)

The city of Cleveland honored one of its fallen citizens Saturday by renaming E 146th St. after Robert Godwin Sr.

Godwin was shot dead live on Facebook back on Easter Sunday, setting of a massive manhunt for the killer. That man later committed suicide in Pennsylvania.

The city is held a ceremony this afternoon, with family, friends, and public officials (including Mayor Frank Jackson) expected to pay tribute to Godwin's life and his track record of community service.

"We want to honor the life of Mr. Godwin, Sr. for his love of community and for the care and concern he had for his neighbors on East 146th Street," City Councilman Jeff Johnson said. "It is his life, not his death, that we are happy to honor."

