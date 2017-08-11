Cleveland teen shot several times; police searching for 3 suspects

Cleveland Police car.

Cleveland police are searching for three suspects who they believe shot a 19-year-old man multiple times Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the victim suffered "several gunshot wounds" to his legs and neck on the 3800 block of Lee Heights Blvd. He was taken to University Hospitals and his condition is unknown.

The three male suspects are considered armed and dangerous, and one of them was wearing gray tennis shoes with yellow soles. They were apparently driving a white, four-door car (possibly a Toyota or Mercedes Benz) with a missing back window and temporary tags.

Please stay with WKYC for any further updates on this story.

© 2017 WKYC-TV