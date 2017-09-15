Cleveland to bid on Amazon headquarters site

Amazon says it plans to hire 30,000 part-time workers in then next year. Getty photo

CLEVELAND - The city of Cleveland announced plans to bid on a site for Amazon's headquarters.

Mayor Frank Jackson and County Executive Armond Budish issued a statement on the bid Friday afternoon.

Major cities across the U.S. are vying for the headquarters site, which will be Amazon's second. Some of those cities include Columbus, New York City, Pittsburgh and Atlanta.

According to Business Insider, the new site would be a $5 billion, 50,000-job facility.

Read Jackson and Budish's statement below:

09 15 17 Mayor Jackson and County Executive Budish Joint Statement on Amazon Bid by WKYC.com on Scribd

© 2017 WKYC-TV