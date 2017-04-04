Cleveland to continue police reform efforts despite US memo

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND (AP) - A federal judge and city officials say U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' memo seeking to slow or stop federal scrutiny of local police agencies won't stop ongoing reform efforts in Cleveland.



U.S. District Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. said during a court hearing in early January that the administration of Donald Trump cannot alter the reform plan mandated by a consent decree established in 2015. The decree was established after a U.S. Justice Department investigation found a pattern and practice of Cleveland officers using excessive force and violating people's civil rights.



A statement released Tuesday by the city of Cleveland says Mayor Frank Jackson remains committed to implementing police reforms required by the consent decree.



