Cleveland to crown donut king at Cleveland 'Donut Fest' today

Cleveland Donut Fest (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - It’s a contest to decide who has the best combination of deep-fried batter and sugar.

Donut Fest made its Cleveland debut Sunday, bringing together 12 bakeries and donut shops from around the area to declare a “best donut.”





The shops competing this year are Brewnuts, Beckers, Jubilee, Mary Ann’s, Bloom, Moxie, Peace, Love and Little Donuts, Holey Toledough, Jack Frost, Magnolia, Madsen, and George’s Donuts.

The event originated in Chicago 4 years ago with one contest in New York as well.

Two prizes are awarded at each event, one winner decided by a panel of judges and one by the crowd.

The Cleveland judges consist of two food writers, Plain Dealer and Edible Cleveland, and a member of the Cleveland Police Department.

The crowd will be coming in waves of 3 sold-out sessions thoughout the day, with a portion of the proceeds going to a local charity.





Organizers tell us event tickets have been in such demand, they’re already planning a return next year.

So, if you missed out on the glazed doughy goodness this year, stay tuned.

(© 2017 WKYC)